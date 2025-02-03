A former business owner in Yakima, Mark Peterson, has come forward alleging that he was assaulted while visiting his building on West Yakima Avenue on Thursday.

In a Facebook post detailing the incident, Peterson stated he arrived at the site after receiving complaints about homeless individuals camping out in front of the entrance.

Get our free mobile app

PETERSON SAYS HE FIRST TRIED TO DEAL WITH THE PROBLEM HIMSELF

Upon arriving at the West Yakima Avenue location, Peterson said he noticed a bedsheet obstructing the front entrance, which he removed. Shortly thereafter, he claims he was attacked by a man and a woman who reportedly slapped his cell phone from his hand and delivered several punches to his head.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

PETERSON SAYS HE WAS NEXT FORCED INTO ONCOMING TRAFFIC ON YAKIMA AVENUE

In his social media post, Peterson alleges the assault forced him to retreat into traffic on Yakima Avenue while urging bystanders to call 911. Yakima Police responded promptly, reportedly identifying the suspects involved, but they did not make any arrests at the scene.

Peterson expressed frustration over the incident, noting that it was just one of over 50 encounters he claims to have suffered in the downtown area regarding safety and homelessness.

He questioned the lack of accountability for the alleged violent behavior, stating, "Why are violent trespassers seemingly protected in Yakima?"

Peterson reports that the pair eventually moved down a couple of blocks and set up a new home. "I’m sure they will be fantastic citizens after suffering no consequences for trespassing and assault," he exclaimed.

NO CHARGING DECISION HAS BEEN MADE BY THE CITY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

The Yakima Police have forwarded the details of Peterson's case to the Yakima City Prosecutor's Office, which is currently reviewing the situation to determine whether charges will be filed, and if so, which one(s).

Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires in Photos See jaw-dropping photos from the multiple wildfires raging through Los Angeles in January 2025.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff