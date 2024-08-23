5 Foods So Disgusting Even WA State Inspectors Don’t Go Near Them

I like to keep up with restaurant food inspections so that I know where not to eat, at least not until they get their scores up to par.

Two of the biggest stories I've written about over the past couple of years include ones about which local restaurants and food trucks failed their health inspections.

Shout out to the folks at Axios Seattle because they revealed something that has left me shooketh: the fact that there are certain foods that health inspectors won't even touch during inspections.



FIVE FOODS WASHINGTON HEALTH INSPECTORS WON'T GO NEAR

Because they don't want to risk catching salmonella or touching some other potentially disgusting bacteria and viruses, health inspectors in Washington won't touch raw oysters, undercooked burgers, or, surprisingly, the eggs in an Eggs Benedict sandwich. I can't leave out bean sprouts and sometimes salads!

So the next time you check out one of my articles on restaurants that failed their food inspections, just remember the four items they didn't inspect and the healthy reason why.

FUN SAD FACT: 27 of the 37 food-borne illnesses had by Washingtonians were from OYSTERS. That's just gross, man.

King County has certain standards that I think other counties should be using with restaurants, too, like a big ole food rating card in the restaurant window.

Wasn't there a crazy episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm about Larry being a menace to a restaurant owner because they kept changing their food rating card from C to A and he thought they were being scammy about it? Yes, there is!

