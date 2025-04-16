It's not easy to find a small family owned Asian restaurant these days with the growth of Chinese buffets in the state, but there's a hidden gem in Richland Washington called Mandarin House.

Mandarin House Mandarin House loading...

MORE THAN 20-YEARS OF SUCCESS IN EASTERN WA

It's a restaurant that's been open for more than 20-years in the same spot at 1035 Lee Blvd in Richland and it's not only popular with the general public but with special visitors to Washington State as well. The owners make such authentic Chinese food that many Asian business people that visit the Hanford area also make a visit to Mandarin House.

attachment-mandarin2 Mandarin House loading...

LOTS OF 4 AND 5 STAR REVIEWS CHECK IT FOR YOURSELF

Just take a look at the reviews across the board and you'll find a large amount of people who love the food including a full lunch for $8.99 which includes a main dish, egg roll, fried rice and soup. They're known for tasty Mongolian Beef and Kung Pao Chicken but all the dishes are full of unique tastes that make you wonder why you haven't discovered a place like this in Washington until now. Order an extra egg roll because they say the famous hand rolled Egg Rolls made with our special blend of pork, shrimp, cabbage and eggs are wonderful.

Mandarin House Mandarin House loading...

MAKE IT A DAY OF FOOD MAYBE THIS WEEKEND



Make sure you get there early for lunch or dinner because while the food is top notch the seating in limited. You can make it a day of food tasting. After a great lunch at Mandarin House save some space in your stomach for dinner at Zips Drive-In just next door to Mandarin House at 1123 Lee Blvd, Richland, WA. Zips has been in the Tri-Cities area since 1953 when the first restaurant was opened in 1953.