Five Wounded in Grandview Party Shooting, Investigation Ongoing

A large party in Grandview last Saturday resulted in five people being shot and injured.

NO NAMES RELEASED

The party was held in the 1600 block of Apricot Road when Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office were called to help. They arrived and found five people wounded a result of a shooting. A press release from the Office says five shooting victims have been identified, and Yakima County Sheriff's Office Detectives processed the scene. They say it's an ongoing investigation and no names have been released and the conditions of those involved is unknown.

DO YOU KNOW WHAT HAPPENED?

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in the investigation. If you have any information about the party, attended the party, have information about possible suspects, or additional victims, please contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Pena is the lead investigator on this case and can be reached at (509) 574-2566. Tips, including anonymous tips, can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Yakima County by calling 1-800-248-9980.

TWO HOMICIDES IN THE LOWER VALLEY

A suspect is in custody for two homicides in the lower valley.

Authorities continue to investigate two homicides reported Wednesday in Granger and Toppenish as Toppenish Police have identified one victim as a 22-year-old man from Toppenish. They say he died from multiple gunshot and stab wounds.

SUSPECT FACING MURDER CHARGES

The suspect is now being held in the Yakima County jail after a short vehicle chase. He's described as a 48-year-old man from Granger. During the investigation into that homicide in Toppenish authorities determined there was also a homicide reported in Granger which is being investigated by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. Authorities says based on the evidence they believe the two homicides are connected and that the suspect in custody in Toppenish is responsible for both murders. The suspect, who hasn't been identified is being held on a charge of First Degree Murder.

NO OTHER SUSPECTS

A press release from the Toppenish Police Department says at this time they're not looking for any other suspects. Based on the information currently available, there is no indication that this incident was gang-related.

If you were a witness to this incident and have not yet been contacted by law enforcement, please call the Toppenish Police Department at 509-865-1629.