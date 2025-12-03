It's not yet winter in Washington state which means it's a great time to get your vehicle prepared for winter driving.

YOU'LL SAVE MONEY BY AVOIDING COSTLY REPAIRS

With gas prices below $3 a gallon on the national side but still hovering near $4 in Washington you want to do everything you can to save money and avoid any car problems. Each winter authorities see people who aren't prepared for winter driving. They say always be ready for anything.

CHECK THE WEATHER BEFORE YOU GO AND ALWAYS CARRY CHAINS

According to officials at the Washington State Department of Transportation the first thing to do is check weather and road conditions. Carry tire chains, and keep a winter weather kit in your vehicle. National Forest roads are generally not plowed or maintained during the winter, so be prepared to turn around to avoid getting stuck. Remember to bring a shovel in case your vehicle gets stuck. Also, there is no cell service in many areas of the forest.

FIVE QUICK TIPS TO MAKE SURE YOUR VEHICLE IS READY FOR WINTER

Check the battery: Test your battery or have it tested at a local auto parts store to ensure it’s in good shape, helping to prevent starting issues during cold weather ahead.

Check fluids: Make sure your antifreeze is at the correct level and top off your windshield washer fluid with a winter-grade formula that includes de-icer.

Inspect tires: Verify tire pressure, as cold temperatures can lower it. Ensure your tires have sufficient tread, and consider switching to winter tires if you experience heavy snow and ice.

Wipers: Have you changed those wipers after the long hot summer? Make your wiper blades are in good condition; replace them if worn. For harsh winter conditions, heavy-duty winter wipers are recommended.

Test lights and defroster: Confirm all headlights, brake lights, and turn signals are working. Check your heater and defroster are functioning effectively but you've probably already using both of those on these cool fall days. The first day of winter is December 21.