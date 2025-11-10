Seven of the former Party City locations in Washington have been turned into Five Below stores. This has delighted thousands of shoppers across the state who love bargain shopping in-person, especially at dollar stores and discount retailers.

If you haven't shopped inside a Five Below store before, you're likely wondering what it's like inside the store and what kind of stuff they sell. I've got your answers here, fresh upon returning from my own shopping experience.

You also might be wondering where to find Five Below stores in WA, what their hours are, do they take Apple Pay, and are there items in the store that cost more than 5 bucks.

Read the answers to these burning questions and more below.

What Is Five Below?

The store is called Five Below, not Five and Below (which sounds like an ice cream shop, ha).

Think of Five Below as an upscale dollar store. You'll find electronic items, posters, makeup and beauty, toys, t-shirts and clothing, plus home goods items and lots of candy. It almost reminds of Fry's Electronics without all the modems and computer monitors. The stores also offer helium balloons, buy online, and pick up in store services.

I went to the Union Gap location for "research purposes."

What I Bought at Five Below I found what I consider to be good deals at the new Five Below store in Union Gap, WA. Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby/Townsquare Media loading...

I found a yoga mat for $5. I also bought some electronics and a cool remote-controlled Hello Kitty Kuromi toy for my teenage daughter. I give the shopping experience a thumbs up, even though I came out of the store $45 poorer, ha!

Note to All Shoppers: A security guard will check your receipt before you leave the store (just like they do at Costco and Walmart).

Read More: America's Best Grocery Stores Are Found Here in Washington

Shopping inside the new Five Below store in Union Gap, WA Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby/Townsquare Media loading...

Top 5 Questions People Ask About Five Below

#1:

Why does Five Below have items over $5?

Many items in the store are priced at $5, however, they also offer "Five Beyond" items, which are the things they sell but priced over 5 bucks.

Get our free mobile app

#2:

How many Five Below stores are in Washington State?

There are 7 Five Below locations in WA:

17 East Valley Mall Blvd

Suite 1

13806 E Indiana Avenue

2907 Queensgate Drive

10408 156th Street E

Suite A101

2617 196th St SW

Suite 111

31417 Pacific Highway South

1402 SE Everett Mall Way

Suite 335

It takes great self-control not to buy stuff from the candy aisles near checkout at Five Below! It takes great self-control not to buy stuff from the candy aisles near checkout at Five Below! Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby/Townsquare Media Yakima loading...

#3:

Does Five Below take Apple Pay?

Yes, both in the store and online. They also offer a debit/credit card "tap" to pay, but the machine inside the Union Gap store didn't like my card, so I had to insert it instead to make it work.

#4:

What are Five Below's Store Hours?

Washington locations are open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

#5:

What Is Five Below's Return Policy

The return policy is with 90 days with a receipt, and the money goes back however you paid the original purchase, i.e. with cash/debit/credit card.