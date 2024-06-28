Firefighters up and down the valley were busy with wildfires Wednesday and they're busy again on Thursday. The latest fire is called the Ahtanum Creek Fire reported earlier today...according to firefighters the fire is reported in the 22,000 block of Ahtanum and it crossed the creek into tribal lands as more resources are arriving.

TWO BIG FIRES KEPT FIREFIGHTERS ON THE FIRE LINES ON WEDNESDAY



On Wednesday the Vegetation Fire was reported at about 2:30 pm near the containment lines of the Slide Ranch Fire. Firefighters battled the flames in the windy conditions and hot weather. The fire was contained after it burned 47 acres. Then at about 4:00 pm a blaze was reported on the Yakima Training Center. It was doused after burning 700 acres.

THE BATTLE AGAINST THE SLIDE RANCH FIRE IS NEARLY OVER

Meanwhile the fight against the Slide Ranch Fire near White Swan continues to burn but it's currently 75% contained at 3,054 acres. 17 homes were destroyed and 10 were damaged in the blaze that started Saturday afternoon. The cause remains under investigation however fire officials believe the fire was human caused.

PROBABLY NOT SURPRISED THE KEYS ROAD FIRE STARTED IN AN NEARBY HOMELESS CAMP

A report in the Yakima Herald Republic says the Keys Road Fire reported on the morning of June 21 likely started in a nearby homeless encampment and burned into sportsman park. No injuries were reported.

As people were burned out of their homes an emergency shelter was opened at Harrah Elementary School. The Yakama Nation is now working with those left homeless to give them help.

