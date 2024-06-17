Firefighters from throughout the region battled a series of wildfires over the weekend that resulted in evacuation notices and thousands of acres burned.

FIREFIGHTERS ARE STILL ON THE LINES IN THE LOWER VALLEY

The largest fire, the Beam Road fire east of Zillah is currently estimated at nearly 9,000 acres with 42% containment. Level 1 GET READY evacuation orders remain in place for people who live in Zillah and in the Rattlesnake Ridge area.

Deadly Wildfire Rages In Washington State Getty Images loading...

A FIRE IN WAPATO BURNED A HOME AND VEHICLES

Yakima County Fire District 5 officials say the other fire, the Camas Road fire near Wapato was estimated at 100 acres on Saturday. A home and vehicles were burned in that fire before it was contained. The cause of both fires remain under investigation. No injuries were reported. Firefighters are hoping to fully contain the Beam Road Fire later this week.

STATE FIRE RESOURCES HELPED TO PUSH THE BEAM ROAD FIRE TOWARD CONTAINMENT

State fire resources were called in on Saturday night when six strike teams attacked the flames of the Beam Road Fire. Also on Saturday firefighters were busy with a brush fire on the Yakima Training Center. On Friday were also able to contain a the 80-acre Roza fire in the Yakima River Canyon.

A FIRE BURNING NEAR LAKE CHELAN

Another big fire burning in eastern Washington is the Pioneer Fire on the shoreline of Lake Chelan. It's estimated at more than 3,800 acres, having more than doubled in size since Friday. There are now 330 crew members working the fire with eight helicopters providing bucket drops of water from the lake.The Lakeshore Trail for hikers is closed in the area as are boat-in campgrounds.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine