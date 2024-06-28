Firefighters up and down the valley were busy with wildfires Thursday and they're busy again today. Early Thursday Firefighters responded to the Ahtanum Creek Fire in the 22,000 block of Ahtanum. Firefighters were able to keep the fire small at less than an acre.

FIREFIGHTERS ARE BUSY WITH THE SOUTH FORK FIRE FRIDAY

Then Thursday afternoon firefighters responded to the South Fork Fire on the South Fork Tieton Road. Firefighters say the fire is now at 15 acres and active. Late Thursday afternoon firefighters closed several area campgrounds and trailheads near the fire including the "Peninsula Campground and South Fork Tieton River campgrounds. Fire officials are urging people to stay out of the area.

THE SLIDE RANCH FIRE IS CLOSE TO FULL CONTAINMENT

Meanwhile the largest fire in the area, the Slide Ranch Fire is now at 85% containment at 3,054 acres. 17 Homes were lost in the fire and 10 were damaged.

As fire officials brace for another possibility of another wildfire they're hoping you're taking precautions.

THE BURN BAN HAS BEEN UPGRADED

In fact the Yakima County Fire Chiefs Association and the Yakima County Fire Marshal have expanded the county-wide burn ban for unincorporated Yakima County. The change happens on Monday, July 1, to include bonfires. The previous ban included only yard waste. A press release says "in addition, burning debris or processed lumber is not allowed. The ban is in response to anticipated high temperatures and dry conditions. As in previous years, it aims to ensure that human-caused fires will not divert the resources needed to fight wildfires."

