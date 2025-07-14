Because of the cost of the damage from Wednesday's fire in Selah The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is handling the investigation.

WHAT CAUSED THE FIRE?

So far no cause has been found for the fire that burned almost 17 acres. The fire was first reported just before 9:00 am Wednesday in the area of South Third Street near Wixson Park. When Firefighters arrived they found a fast moving fire that ran up the Selah ridge and started burning close to homes and other structures.

THREE HOMES WERE DAMAGED

The flames damaged one home and destroyed two others on Hillcrest Drive. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Selah Fire officials are also helping as they search for the cause. Selah Fire Department officials say they had lots of help after Firefighters from throughout the region responded.

MORE SIMILAR FIRES?

A Red Cross shelter was set up at the Selah Civic Center for those impacted by the fire.

Could we see more fires like this in crowded neighborhoods? Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange says that's always possible. He says the fire was an example of the kind of fire area neighborhoods could see if any homes are close to dry land that could catch fire. Firefighters say fires in residential areas can start as easily as someone parking a car in a dry area where a hot exhaust can start a fire.

JUST BE CAREFUL

Firefighters just ask for everyone to be careful with anything that could start a fire or create a spark that could lead to a big fire like the fire Wednesday in Selah.

