Do you know someone who is disabled? National Disability Independence Day is celebrated every year on July 26 and According to the Center for Disease Control, as of 2024, nearly one in three people in the United States lives with a disability.

DISABLED DIE IN FIRES IN WA

According to the United States Fire Administration 30 percent of the fire deaths that happened between 2017 to 2019 involved a person with a disability.

Of the 72 fire deaths that happened in Washington State in 2024, 11 percent were reported as individuals having a disability.

HAVE A PLAN TO ESCAPE?

Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office say they're committed to reducing the risk of fire in every community throughout Washington through education. They say "proactive preparation" and prevention are important steps in keeping your household safe. Office officials say the best thing you can do to save yourself or your family in a fire is develop a fire escape plan and practice it on a regular basis.

CHECK THOSE BATTERIES

Other suggestions to keep your family safe include testing smoke alarms monthly and following the manufacturer’s instructions for maintenance and battery replacement.

If you have a service animal, include them in your practice drills.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3904.

