It's back to school time for students in the Yakima valley. Over the next week thousands of students in districts in the valley will be back in the classroom.

SCHOOL ZONES OPEN

Kids are back in the classroom August 27 for students in the largest district in the valley, the Yakima School District. Students in Sunnyside and West Valley start classes on August 26. Selah is back on the 25th as well as Wapato, Granger and Highland.

City officials and Yakima Police say the number one job of drivers when school starts is to watch for kids. They remind drivers to stop and wait for a stopped school bus that is loading and unloading and reduce speed to 20 mph.

TIPS FOR DRIVERS

Four recommendations from Triple AAA to make your back to school commute safer this week. Slow down, eliminate distractions like a phone, make a complete stop at a stop sign and plan some extra time into your commute especially if you drive near schools or in school zones. Speed through a school zone? Yakima Police say speeding tickets double in a school zone so the average cost is more than $180 plus you risk hitting a child. “We recognize this is a busy and exciting time with children starting a new school year,” says Communications & Public Affairs Director Randy Beehler. “However, we encourage everyone to have safety on the forefront of their minds going into the new school year.”

FRONT SEAT OR BACK SEAT

Children in the front seat are 40 percent more likely to be injured in crashes.

When driving in neighborhoods with school zones, watch out for young people who may be thinking about getting to school, but may not be thinking of getting there safely.

When crossing the street, look left-right-left for cars. Do not cross if a car is coming.

Pedestrians should access the roadway at designated intersections and crosswalks. Leave the curb or place of safety only when you have the right-of-way.