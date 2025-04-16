Here's a how-to guide for Washington and Oregon residents to find your missing money.

If you were like me, you were scrambling to file for an extension on filing your taxes at the last minute (April 15th), knowing good and well you could use that tax refund right about now!

How cool would it be to find some "missing money" of yours?

You don't have to tell me just how every penny coming in helps you with paying the bills and buying groceries. Counting costs is for the birds (and so is cancelling some of those streaming services because you don't need all of them, am I right)? One way to help bring in a little extra cash is to see how much you might have sitting in an unclaimed property account with your name on it.

Every State Has Unclaimed Money and Property

If you lived in another state, you might have money you didn't know about. If you're a Washington resident, you can check with the Department of Revenue for lost money. If you live in Oregon, you can look on the State Treasury to see if you have some coins there.

Washington State even has a Money Match Program that will send you a check of your unclaimed property funds, and all you have to do is verify your address.

This offer even applies to businesses, so it's worth the shot to see if there's some money waiting for YOU!

