Yakima County continues to see an increase in overdose deaths contributing to a grim milestone in the region, as the Yakima County Coroner's Office reported a new record-breaking 136 overdose deaths so far this year surpassing last year's record 96 overdose deaths.

The number was 130 just last Friday.

SO WHERE'S ALL THIS STUFF COMING FROM?

The surge in fatalities has raised alarm within the community, and Yakima County Deputy Chief Coroner Marshal Slight attributes much of this increase to fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that has become a leading cause of overdose deaths in the area. Slight expressed concern over the influx of fentanyl, which he believes is being trafficked in significant quantities across the open southern border with Mexico.

Get our free mobile app

DO YOU CARRY NARCAN?

In response to the alarming trend, local health officials are emphasizing the importance of Narcan, an anti-opioid drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Narcan is increasingly accessible in Yakima, with vending machines available at key locations, including the Opportunities Industrialization Center at 717 Fruitvale Blvd. and Yakamart on Fort Road in Toppenish.

DO WHAT YOU CAN TO STOP THE CRISIS

Community leaders are urging residents to be proactive in their efforts to combat the opioid crisis. They recommend safely disposing of any unused or expired medications found at home to prevent misuse by young people and others. Clearing out medicine cabinets can significantly reduce the risk of access to dangerous painkillers and other prescription medications. In light of the increasing overdose deaths and the toll they take on families across Yakima, the community is encouraged to unite in the fight against the opioid epidemic, ensure access to life-saving resources, and foster a culture of prevention and awareness.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer