A fatal hunting incident is under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

THE INCIDENT HAPPENED LAST SATURDAY

The incident as it is described in a news release happened at about 5:30 pm on Saturday, September 27 on the Sunnyside Wildlife Area-I-82 Ponds Unit. Authorities say they were notified last Saturday that four men in the same hunting party were in the area of the I-82 ponds when one of the men was shot and died at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

SO HOW DID IT HAPPEN?

A press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says When Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and Officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived they "confirmed a muzzleloader rifle" was discharged at the scene killing 49-year-old Jacob Bloom from Yakima County. The press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office doesn't give any details as to how the incident happened other than that the rifle was discharged.

NO ARRESTS WERE MADE

All of the men involved have been contacted and interviewed as the investigation continues today by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

KIT News/Townsquare Media KIT News/Townsquare Media loading...

LOTS OF AUTHORITIES INVOLVED

The release thanks Yakima County Fire District 5, Sunnyside Police Department, Toppenish Police Department, AMR Ambulance, Wapato Police Department, Zillah Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and the Washington State Department of Transportation for their quick response and assistance.

Hunting accidents happen every year. In fact The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) tracks the incidents in hopes of preventing them in the future.

12 Most Popular Things to Do in Washington in the Fall Based on analysis of online search data, these were the most popular things people want to do. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

READ MORE: We Know Where to Find the Cheapest Gas in the Valley.