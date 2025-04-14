The farmers' market season is beginning. Explore our region's farmers markets.

Richland Farmers Market Richland Farmers Market via Facebook loading...

Where Are the Farmers Markets in Central Washington?

You don't have to drive too far to find a farmers' market near you in Central Washington.

We have an abundance of fresh produce, flowers, and artisanal goodies to discover in our neck of the woods. Sure, the oldest farmers market in Washington might be in Pike Place, but Seattle-style is definitely not our style.

One thing I love about visiting our smaller, quaint hometown farmers markets is that if you stop walking long enough, you'll run into a friendly face of somebody you know from around the neighborhood.

Downtown Yakima Farmers Market Downtown Yakima Farmers Market via Facebook loading...

Another thing I love about our regional farmers markets is meeting the faces behind the farms, the artists behind the non-food vendors, and if I'm lucky, hearing a great band or busker playing on site.

A Quick Note:

Here's cool bonus when you are out shopping: You can use SNAP Market Watch and WIC Senior FMNP at our regional farmers markets. You can even earn up to $50 in SNAP produce rewards at the Pasco Farmers Market.

"Customers use SNAP EBT directly at grower’s booths to buy fruits and vegetables." - WA Farmers Markets Association

There are ten farmers markets that are on the official list from the Washington Farmers Market. Find the one(s) you want to visit below.

LOOK: Your 2025 Guide to 10 Central Washington Farmers Markets Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Pasco Farmers Market Pasco Farmers Market via Facebook loading...