It's official. Cooper Kupp is now a Seattle Seahawk. Kupp was in Seattle on Tuesday to sign his new contract and talk to the media. What number will be he wearing? It's possible he'll be keeping the number 10 the number he wore while playing with the Los Angeles Rams.

THAT'S A BIG CONTRACT AND A LOT OF MONEY

Kupp on Tuesday signed a three-year $45 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Kupp grew up in the Yakima valley, played at Davis High School and EasterN Washington University before joining the NFL. Family, friends and fans are excited to have Kupp on the home team Seahawks after watching him play for the Rams for eight years. They say Sunday football games will take on a new meaning for fans in the Yakima Valley.

JUST CLICK ON THE LINK AND LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW

KIT had a great conversation with Craig Kupp on Tuesday where he talked proudly about his son and the excitement that surrounds the news that he's coming back to Washington State. Kupp was joined by former KIMA Sports Director Alan Sillence. Click on the link to listen.

Craig Kupp says he expects Cooper to visit the valley and possibly make appearances later this year. Kupp talks about how family life has been impacted by his son's career and the benefits or the non-benefits of being the family of a NFL player. You may be suprised at some of the answers and the things you learn about our favorite NFL player Cooper Kupp.

