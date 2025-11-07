Admit it. You've pressed on the pedal when driving in the city of Yakima and it's likely you've broken the speed limit a few times. Many people notice they're going to fast but others learn the hard way with a traffic stop.

DO YOU BREAK THE SPEED LIMIT?

Yakima Police Officers continue trying to slow drivers through ongoing speed patrols especially in school zones.

Over the last three months Officers have been busy trying to slow traffic along Summitview Avenue with an emphasis in the west part of the city and the emphasis along the popular road in Yakima continues into the fall and winter months.

Every month the Yakima Police Department publishes the number of traffic stops Officers make in the city.

WATCH THAT SPEED ESPECIALLY IN SCHOOL ZONES

Officers say some drivers aren't getting the message and are being stopped for going to fast endangering students while risking a big citation. Remember the citations double in school zones so fines are upwards of $189 or more and remember it's zero tolerance for speeding in school zones so don't expect a break from Officers or Judges.

MANY PEOPLE ARE GETTING WARNINGS FOR SPEEDING

All total during the month of October Officers made 2,203 traffic stops and issued 1,240 citations. They investigated 181 crashes and with 81 of the crashes happening at Yakima intersections however the city isn't saying what specific intersections. Some drivers are drinking and driving. Officers arrested 52 drivers for DUI during the month of October.