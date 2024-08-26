If you've been driving near the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide in Union Gap it may look like it's getting worse but the experts disagree.

WHILE IT MAY LOOK LIKE IT'S GETTING WORSE EXPERTS SAY IT'S SLOWING

Officials say the pace of the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide near Union Gap is continuing to slow. Yakima County Emergency Management Director Tony Miller says measurements show the slab is moving less than 2 inches each week. In 2020, the slab was sliding up to 3 inches each week. The slab is expected to continue sliding with debris depositing in the gravel pit or quarry area.

THE FIRST CRACK WAS DISCOVERED IN 2017

Officials and scientists have been monitoring since a crack was spotted in 2017. Initially, officials said the slide could pose an immediate danger and 60 people were evacuated. Some returned after an assessment firm confirmed the landslide was not likely to rapidly slip.

IF SOMETHING CHANGES YAKIMA WILL KNOW IN ADVANCE

Miller says officials with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network continue monitoring the site through seismometer equipment in key areas of the slide. He says if any major changes happen or are anticipated in the near future the county would alert the county and residents who still live at the base of the mountain.

