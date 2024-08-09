Some big changes are in the plans for the White Pass Ski Area. While planning for the future ski area officials say crews have been working over the summer months on general maintenance on chairlifts, grooming, snow making equipment.

PLANS IN THE WORKS FOR A NEW LODGE

Crews are also making improvements and repairs to other facilities on the mountain. While that work is ongoing leaders at the pass have been busy putting together plans to grow the pass in the future and offer a larger lodge for those who are just learning to ride ski. One of the major changes? A new lodge.

Townsquare Media / Lance Tormey Townsquare Media / Lance Tormey loading...

IT'S A NEW LEARNING LODGE WITH CONSTRUCTION TO START IN THE SPRING

Plans are now in the works for a new what's being called "beginner-focused" lodge and learning center. The new lodge will be located near lot "C" or the triple chair at the base of the mountain. It will be the home for learning classes and possibly rental equipment. Construction of the new lodge is set to start next spring.

A NEW CHAIRLIFT TO REPLACE AN OLDER LIFT ON THE MOUNTAIN

Plans are also underway for a new quad chairlift replacing an older chairlift on the mountain. Chair 4, according to White Pass officials, will be replaced with a fixed-grip quad chairlift. Lift construction is set to start next May.

Officials say they've also been working other plans for future development and plan to release a summary of plans in September.

LOOKING FOR A JOB THIS WINTER?

White Pass is hiring for all positions. Whether you enjoy working in our many food & beverage locations or prefer working outdoors we have a place for everyone! Our employees receive a season pass, access to rentals and lessons, and lift ticket privileges at most Pacific Northwest ski areas.

