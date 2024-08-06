More growth in the Retreat/Rimrock Fire which is now the largest fire in the state. So far Firefighters say the fire has grown from 41,280 acres on Monday to 44,540 acres today with containment remaining at 53%.

SOME HOMES HAVE BURNED BUT NO MAJOR INJURIES

So far three homes and two other structures have been destroyed by the flames. No injuries have been reported. The fire started on July 23 on private property. The exact cause remains under investigation. So far no major injuries have been reported as hundreds of people remain on the fire lines. 595 people are working the fire including bulldozers, hand crews and 35 engines.

POWER REPAIRS ARE NOW UNDERWAY BUT COULD TAKE MONTHS

According to officials with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources power remains unavailable in and around the fire area where flames have torched lines and power poles. Highway 12 remains closed from the top of White Pass to the junction with State Route 410 or the "Y."

SOME CHANGES IN EVACUATION LEVELS HAVE BEEN MADE

Some changes have been made in evacuation levels as containment levels increase. Areas near Tieton and Cowiche have been lowered to Level 1 "be ready" The Level 3 Evacuate level remains in the area from the "Y" junction to Hause Creek.

THE FIGHT CONTINUES WITH SOME MOP UP

A press release says Firefighters continued to mop up and hold the south and east sides of the fire. Crews have been making good progress and will continue to patrol and mop up to further secure these lines. A few more days of work is expected to be needed along these lines and crews will continue to ensure that they remain secure.

GUSTY WINDS ARE IN THE FORECAST

Clouds moved in early this morning with some showers near the fire area. The pattern will shift some, with more south and southeast wind during the day. Wind speeds will be 5-11 mph with gusts to 24 mph. High temperatures of 78 to 84 degrees are expected on the ridges and minimum humidity levels will be 20-26%.

