A Night of Comedy You Can’t Afford to Miss at The Seasons Yakima

Eric Schwartz goes beyond traditional comedy with his undeniably entertaining mix of stand-up, music, and multimedia. Eric has appeared on Tonight Show, Showtime, Hulu, BET, and tour opener for Jo Koy’s internationally acclaimed Just Kidding World Tour in six countries.

Eric’s distinctive voice brings to life the character Chaz, a demonic, playboy shark, on the Streamy Award-winning animated hit, Helluva Boss. His forthcoming multimedia comedy special, “Delivery,” promises a fresh wave of comedic entertainment.

Eric Schwartz at The Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima

One of the most creative and original comedians working today, Eric Schwartz will be performing at The Seasons Performance Hall, Presented by She Bully Events.

Date: Saturday, Dec 16, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Doors open at 7:00 PM

Tickets

General Admission: $28.00

2 Person VIP Table: $76.00

4 Person VIP Table: $152.00

Purchase online HERE.

