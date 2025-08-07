"Get rid of it!" That is the rallying town cry of over 81% of Washington State residents we polled in October 2024. Only 18% of those in the survey said, "Meh, let's just stick with it."

Spring Forward, Groan Back Loudly

What is it about Daylight Saving Time that has everybody's knickers in a jam? Maybe it's because we love our sleep and hate having to disrupt it every nine months. That's at least how I feel about it. This Fall, Daylight Saving Time lands on Sunday, November 2, at 2 a.m.

CONS:

I have two major gripes about DST:

School-age kids are used to staying up later so getting them to bed on time can be a huge and unnecessary hassle!

Workers have to get re-adjusted to early dark evenings or driving to work in the dark, especially if you work the second shift.

PROS:

The biggest benefit of DST is that come summertime, we'll have plenty of daylight into the wee hours of the night. We get to party all night with daylight to guide our way, whether indoors or not. It makes losing that one hour of sleep in the springtime worth it, if you ask me, a fair trade off, if you will.

Washington State Wants Out of This Time-Flip Madness

We have been trying for years to get Washington on a permanent year-round Daylight Saving Time schedule. In 2019, former governor Jay Inslee (love him or hate him) approved a measure (House Substitute Bill 1196) to make DST the law of the land in Washington, but it only goes into effect if Congress votes to give states the right to choose.

Congress as a whole, meanwhile, keep shutting the bill down, basically saying to us:



Do you want to see Daylight Saving Time go bye-bye or not? Take the poll.

Send your Congress representative a message to let them know we need their support to end DST (or to keep it, if that's how you feel).

3 Big Reasons Washingtonians Need Year-Round Daylight Saving Time

Remember that bipartisan bill I just told you about to make DST a permanent thing here in WA? Well, here are three reasons they said we need Congress to take our request seriously:

Daylight Saving Time presents "greater risks of heart attacks"

Daylight Saving Time has caused "more frequent workplace injuries than other times of the year"

Daylight Saving Time has proven to "increase suicide rates in the days immediately after the time switch"

The last-ditch effort was introduced in the 2025 legislative session to use the same loophole that Hawaii and Arizona use to escape the clutches of Daylight Saving Time, but it never made it out of the Committee on State Government, Tribal Affairs & Elections (SB 5001).