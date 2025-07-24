If you're driving in and around the Tri-Cities this weekend for the Water Follies, Washington State Patrol Troopers say watch your speed and never even think about drinking and driving.

DUI'S ARE COSTLY

Troopers say the cost of a DUI is in the thousands of dollars and could also include restrictions on your license plus you could injure or kill someone and be held responsible. Troopers will be busy with special traffic safety emphasis patrols in Benton and Franklin counties during the day and night from July 25 through July 27.

PATROLS IN THE SKY?

Troopers will not only be in cars but also marked and unmarked WSP motorcycles and airplanes. The Troopers will be focusing on speeding, impaired driving, aggressive driving, distracted driving and seat belt usage. A press release from the state patrol says drivers "should expect troopers to enforce a low tolerance stance on dangerous driving behaviors that put other drivers safety at risk."

SAVING LIVES THIS WEEKEND

The goal? Troopers say it's to prevent serious injury and fatality collisions, and reduce dangerous driving. Authorities say if you plan on attending make sure you get a designated driver or you stay where you play. The press release says the main entrance to Columbia Park located westbound on SR-240 will be closed from 4:00 pm through 6:00 pm on both Saturday, July 26th and Sunday, July 27th, 2025. The closure of the entrance ramp is to ensure a safe and expeditious exit of vehicles from the Water Follies events during peak traffic times and to ensure the safety of pedestrians in the area.