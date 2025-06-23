Washington had over 152,000 people that owned an electric vehicle last year according to government data from the U.S. Department of Energy, which means thousands more Washington drivers need to know how to protect their EVs during the expected heatwave in the summer 2025.

We know that some electric cars take a beating in extremely cold temps, as we saw this past winter. Now that summer is here, should electric vehicle owners living where it gets extremely hot in Washington be concerned? Yes! I've got some tips below to help keep you (and your electric car) cool.

Rivian And Volkswagen Increase Joint Venture Investment Getty Images loading...

Washington Is One of the Most Affordable States to Buy an EV

California is ahead of the curve with the largest amount of EV owners in America, but did you know that Washington State rounds up the top five states? Florida, Texas, and New Jersey are the others.)

Recurrent.com even has Washington is listed amongst the most affordable states where you can buy an electric vehicle for under $25,000.

Read More: New WA ‘Hot Car’ Samaritan Law Goes into Effect July 27th

The Surprising Truth About Electric Cars in Extreme Weather You Must Know

Whether you're planning on sticking around Washington or heading to one of the hot states this summer, there are a few things Car and Driver says you should keep an eye on.

The main thing to remember is that if the temperature outside is over 90 degrees, your EV might not drive as far as it normally would. That's because all that heat outside means your battery has to work even harder to stay cool on the inside (and why some people prefer to get a hybrid car as opposed to an all-electric).

Park in the shade, use parking garages when you can, keep your car's battery charged up, and check your tire pressure to make sure it's not overinflated, especially when temperatures get upwards of 100 degrees!

Most Popular Electric Vehicles of 2025

Tesla is not the only popular EV brand out there. I've seen quite a few Subaru and Toyota hybrids. The one that makes my heart race is the Rivian R1S Dual in Forest Green--that is my dream car!

Rivian R1S Dual All-Electric EV rivian.com loading...

Find a list of local electric vehicles for sale in Washington.

Read More: 'The Most Beautiful Beach Ever' Is Found in WA, Conde Nast Traveler Agrees

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born