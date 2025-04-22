It's election day in Yakima County. Did you vote your ballot?

Yakima County's special election asking for an increase in the sales tax for a new radio system for law enforcement is set for Tuesday.

ONLY A HANDFUL OF BALLOTS HAVE BEEN RETURNED SO FAR

According to the Yakima County Auditor's office of the more than 133,000 ballots mailed to voters, 21,511 ballots have been returned to the office or 16.11%. Auditor Charles Ross says he expects a very low turnout for the election.

JUST ONE QUESTION ON YOUR BALLOT

Proposition 1 is the only issue on the ballot asking for a 0.2% increase in the sales tax over the next 7 years to pay for a new county wide radio system for firefighters and law enforcement. The radios, at a cost of $35 million will place law enforcement, firefighters and other first-responders on the same system.

IF APPROVED A LOT OF WORK WILL HAPPEN BEFORE THE NEW SYSTEM IS IN PLACE

If voters support the sales tax increase it will take months to implement the new system which would require new infrastructure in the county and equipment upgrades to portable and mobile radio systems for law enforcement throughout the valley.

THE NEW SYSTEM WILL PLACE ALL LAW ENFORCEMENT ON THE SAME RADIO SYSTEM

Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell says the new system will save lives and increase response times in the case of a major emergencies like a school shooting or another active shooter situation in the Yakima Valley in which multiple agencies respond.

Your ballot is due by 8:00 pm Tuesday. You don't need a stamp to drop your ballot in the mail. Don't forget to sign your ballot envelope.