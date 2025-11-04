The possibility of higher property Taxes, marijuana in the unincorporated areas of the county, Yakima city council and the Yakima County Coroner's race top the list of important issues and races on the ballot in Yakima County.

ARE YOU IGNORING OR VOTING YOUR BALLOT?

It's election day 2025 and your ballot is due in the Yakima County Auditor's Office at 8:00 pm. Ballots were mailed to Yakima County voters back on October 18.

Statewide early voting shows older voters outpacing younger voters, with those residents 55 and older voting at more than twice the rate of those under 35. Many state officials say frustration with the political system is leading many young voters to delay or skip voting.

SO FAR 17% ARE WAITING TO BE COUNTED

So far 23,227 or 17% of the more than 130,000 ballots issued to registered voters in Yakima County have been returned to the auditor's office.

STATE ISSUES ON THE BALLOT

One of the big statewide issues on the ballot is whether the state should amend the constitution to allow the WA Cares Fund to be invested in stocks and other investments. Senate Joint Resolution 8201, if approved, would enable the state to put fund money into the stock market. Supporters say this could help increase the fund’s size, while critics argue that market fluctuations could make the move risky. The resolution was approved by the state Legislature with strong bipartisan backing earlier this year.

YOU CAN REGISTER AND VOTE TODAY

If you haven’t registered to vote, now you must go in person to the Auditor’s Office to register and receive a ballot. Ross says be prepared to wait because Election Day lines can be long. Ross says avoid the postal blue boxes because there is no guarantee your ballot will get postmarked before the deadline. Red Election Ballot Drop Boxes are located in every city and town in the county.

