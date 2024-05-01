The Principal of Yakima's East Valley High School says there's good reason to cancel the JROTC or Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at the school.

DECLINING ENROLLMENT IN THE PROGRAM

Ryan McDaniel says since the 2016/2017 school year the program has been in decline going from 180 students participating to 40 students this year. He says the decline has happened despite an increase in enrollment over the years from 886 to 1100 students today.

THE SCHOOL PROGRAM HAS BEEN ON PROBATION BECAUSE OF THE LACK OF STUDENTS INVOLVED

He says for full support the minimum enrollment set by the Army is 10% of the student body and the school isn't meeting that threshold. In fact because of the lack of participation in the program the school has been on probation.

EVEN FINDING QUALIFIED STAFF IS TOUGH FOR THE DISTRICT



McDaniel says one of the instructors is retiring this year and the search for a replacement ended with no qualified candidates. McDaniel says if the district was to offer the program next school year he estimates the average JROTC class size would be 5 students.

THERE'S A PROBLEM WITH PARTICIPATION EVEN IN THE US MILITARY

It's of no surprise that a lack of students are interested in the program the same lack of participation is also a problem in the U.S. Military. In 2023 the U.S. military was 41,000 people short of the 2023 recruiting goal.

In an email to KIT News McDaniel says while ending the program won't be easy it will allow the district to "reallocate certificated staffing to better accommodate the interests of our student body."

STUDENTS ARE MORE INTERESTED IN OTHER SUBJECTS THAT ARE GROWING

He says over the last several years the district has been able to see increases in other classes students are interested in taking;

Doubling the Agriculture Department;

Quadrupling the Computer Science Offerings;

Reestablishing the work-based learning opportunities;

Adding a Theatre and Stagecraft Department; and

Increasing the sections of Sports Medicine

