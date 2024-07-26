Early am Crash: Semi-Truck Vs. Small Truck and Signal Pole in Yakima

Yakima Police Department

The Yakima Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of W Nob Hill Blvd and S 40th Avenue because of a Semi-Truck colliding with a signal small truck and then the signal pole.

THE CRASH WAS REPORTED EARLY FRIDAY MORNING

Authorities say the crash happened at about 4:30 am Friday. The intersection is expected to be closed for at least another hour. The semi-truck was loaded with Pepsi products the reason why it's taking longer to remove the crash. The semi-truck driver was taken to a Yakima hospital but the other driver was not injured.
There's no word on what caused the accident. Police and fire units responded to the crash early Friday morning.

THE POLICE DEPARTMENT TRAFFIC UNIT MONITORS YAKIMA TRAFFIC

If you listen to KIT News you know the Yakima Police Department releases traffic number each week to let you know that Officers are busy with traffic control in Yakima. Each week the department reports the number of stops and citations along with what the department calls red light crashes.

WHAT'S GOING ON WITH RED LIGHT CRASHES?

This week the department decided to not include the red light crash numbers in the weekly report. Over the past week Officers made a total of 476 traffic stops issuing 245 citations. 17 crashes were reported within city limits. City officials say they are now "reevaluating some statistics collection" in an effort to get more accurate numbers.
We'll keep watching the report and the numbers as well to see if any changes are being reported from the Yakima Police Department.

