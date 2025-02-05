Drug Overdose Deaths Surge in Yakima, Already 11 in January

The Yakima County Coroner's Office has reported a shocking rise in drug-related fatalities, recording 146 overdose deaths in 2024—an alarming increase from the 2023 record of 96. This sharp escalation has ignited concern among local health officials and community members alike.

 WILL WE BREAK ANOTHER RECORD THIS YEAR?

As the county grapples with the escalating crisis, the number of overdose deaths in January alone has already reached 11, raising further alarms about the trend's trajectory.
Yakima County Deputy Chief Coroner Marshal Slight noted that the surge is largely driven by the pervasive presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid known for its potency. "Fentanyl is a major factor in these fatalities," Slight stated. He attributed the influx of this dangerous substance to increased trafficking across the southern border with Mexico, a sentiment echoed by many in the community.

WILL WE SEE A MAJOR DECREASE IN DEATHS WITH THE CLOSURE OF THE BORDER?

Despite efforts to curb drug trafficking, including border policy adjustments during the Trump administration, Slight cautioned that the situation remains dire. He says while there may be fewer overdoses with the closure of the southern border he doesn't expect a significant dip in deaths. Slight says people will continue to use drugs, and unfortunately, many will continue to succumb to overdoses.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

In response to this unsettling trend, local health officials are bolstering their efforts to combat opioid overdoses through widespread distribution of Narcan—an emergency treatment capable of reversing the effects of an opioid overdose. Narcan is becoming increasingly accessible in Yakima, with vending machines stocked with the life-saving drug now available at several key locations, including the Opportunities Industrialization Center at 717 Fruitvale Blvd. and Yakamart on Fort Road in Toppenish.

