No injuries after a driver crashed a vehicle into Fiddlesticks at 16th Avenue and Summitview on Wednesday afternoon.

THE DRIVER REPORTEDLY SUFFERED A MEDICAL PROBLEM

Yakima Police say a woman driving an SUV south on 16th Avenue had a medical issue and crashed into the front door and into the store. The driver was not injured and no injuries were reported from people inside the store at the time of the crash.

NO CUSTOMERS WERE STANDING NEAR THE FRONT OF THE STORE AT THE TIME OF THE CRASH

Store officials say the customers inside the store were lucky they weren't in the front area or they could have been injured. The store's owner says they were shocked at the crash that was sudden and alarming. Medical crews were on scene but no major injuries were reported just a lot of people who were surprised and upset.

STORE OFFICIALS SAY THEY'LL BE BACK AFTER SOME RECONSTRUCTION

The store has been in the area for decades and the owner Michele Sink says they'll back in business after a mop-up and damage assessment today and then some reconstruction. However there's no timeline as to when the store will be reopened.

MANY CUSTOMERS SUPPORTIVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Customers of the store were fully supportive on social media pages after the crash vowing to continue to support the local business. The owners and employees say they're thankful for that support. They say they'll be posting updates on the Fiddlesticks Facebook page in the near future.

