Driver Crashes SUV Into Law Offices on Yakima Avenue

Yakima Police Department

A suspect driving a mini-van crashed into the offices of Abeyta Nelson law offices on Thursday. The suspect lost control and crashed into the offices at 1102 Yakima Avenue.

THE DRIVER WAS FLEEING FROM POLICE IN THE VEHICLE

Only the rear end of the SUV could be seen with about half of the vehicle inside the office. Officers say a pursuit started on North 1st Street on Thursday at about 5:15 pm.  They say the suspect driver swerved to avoid another vehicle at 11th and Yakima Avenue and instead crashed into the law offices. Police say the driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with "significant head-injury and skull fracture."

OFFICERS ALSO HAD TO DEAL WITH TWO PEOPLE TRYING TO SELL A STOLEN VEHICLE

Another incident happened Thursday in which an officer could have been seriously injured.
According to the Yakima Police Department news release shortly after 4:00 PM, officers attempted to arrest two people who were trying to sell a stolen vehicle in the parking lot at 2304 E. Nob Hill.

THE SUSPECT DRIVER SLAMMED INTO A PATROL CAR HEAD ON

When the driver of the stolen vehicle saw officers, he began to flee from officers in the parking lot. The suspect vehicle struck a marked patrol car head-on during his attempted escape. The officer in the patrol car received minor injuries as a result of the collision.

POLICE SAY DRUGS WERE INVOLVED

Evidence at the scene led investigators to believe narcotics were a factor. The driver and passenger were arrested for multiple charges.

