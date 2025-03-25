Are you a frustrated parent or grandparent because you can't figure out how to install the safety seat correctly? You're not alone. Each week the Yakima Police Department posts safety information on the department's Facebook page and this week it's about child passenger safety.

ARE YOU CONFUSED OR FRUSTRATED?

It's a topic that's confusing to some parents but important to know to avoid a child being injured or a police citation. Officers from the Police Department’s Community Service Division are addressing common concerns among parents regarding the appropriate age and type of car seats for their children.

HERE'S WHAT THE LAW SAYS

According to the state law, children must remain in a rear-facing car seat until they are at least two years old. After that, from ages two to four, they should transition to a five-point harness seat. Once they outgrow that, kids need to use a booster seat until they reach a height of 4'9".

New Safety Reforms Make Child Car Seats Compulsory

COMMON VIOLATIONS TO AVOID A TICKET

Some of the most common violations Officers see include seat belt straps that are not secured properly and harnesses that are set at incorrect levels.

Yakima Police also recognize that many new parents struggle with the installation and selection of the right car seat. To assist families, they encourage contacting the Yakima Police Department’s Community Services Division. Appointments can be scheduled for personalized help and tips on proper car seat installation.

SO MANY SEATS ARE DANGEROUS BECAUSE THEY'RE INSTALLED INCORRECTLY

Statistics reveal that an alarming 50% to 70% of child safety seats are incorrectly installed, significantly increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Additionally, violations of the state’s child seat laws could result in a citation of up to $145.

GET HELP TODAY

Car crashes continue to be the leading cause of death for children over the age of three in the United States, making proper safety measures imperative.

Parents and grandparents seeking guidance are encouraged to call the Yakima Police Department at 575-6200, then press 8 to connect with the Community Services Division for assistance.