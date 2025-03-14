He's still on leave collecting a big salary and Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice is still refusing to step down from his position despite numerous calls for his resignation. And now the Yakima County Sheriff and police chiefs from all around the valley are asking for the resignation.

CURTICE WAS THE TARGET OF AN INVESTIGATION LAST AUGUST

The investigation into Curtice started last August when Yakima Police say Curtice stole and used drugs from the bodies of overdose victims. When police questioned him about the allegations he told authorities he believed he'd been poisoned on the job with fentanyl and cocaine possibly by staff members in his office.

THE SHERIFF'S AND CHIEF SAY CURTICE NEEDS TO DO THE HONORABLE THING

Curtice eventually admitted to stealing the drugs and using them himself. He remains on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues. He's currently facing a recall from office. A joint statement has been issued by Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell and police chiefs from around the Yakima Valley saying Curtice needs to “do the honorable thing and resign from his position immediately.” Curtice has been charged in Yakima County District Court with Official misconduct and making false statements to public officials.

attachment-RECALL3 loading...

WILL THE RECALL BE SUCCESSFUL?

Signature gathering continues in a recall effort that was started last month.

The statement from the sheriff and chiefs says Curtices' "behavior has violated public trust and compromised his office and his ability to be an effective leader working with law enforcement again."

They say while they hope he can have a lasting recovery they also say "some lines can’t be crossed, and specific behaviors cannot be tolerated."

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker

NEW NEIGHBORS: These Are the States Sending the Most People to Washington Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Washington using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker