A stark new report from the American Lung Association is shining a spotlight on the pressing need for Washington lawmakers to enhance funding for tobacco prevention and smoking cessation programs. The 2025 edition of the "State of Tobacco Control" report highlights the significant human and financial toll of tobacco usage while evaluating state and federal policies designed to combat this public health crisis.

The report assigns grades to various states and the District of Columbia across five critical areas known to effectively curb tobacco use and save lives. Washington received alarming marks in these categories:

Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs: Grade F

Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws: Grade C

Level of State Tobacco Taxes: Grade C

Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco: Grade F

Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products: Grade F

“While we assess Washington’s tobacco control measures, this year’s report also addresses the tobacco industry’s increasingly aggressive strategies aimed at ensnaring a new generation,” said Carrie Nyssen, Director of Advocacy at the American Lung Association in Washington. “Tobacco industry lobbyists are actively working at local levels to dilute effective tobacco control policies. Moreover, the introduction of youth-targeted products, such as e-cigarettes and flavored nicotine pouches marketed through social media influencers, poses a severe threat to public health.”

Nyssen emphasized the urgency of action, urging policymakers to prioritize significant funding for tobacco prevention and quit smoking initiatives. She also called for the ending of flavored tobacco product sales, including menthol cigarettes, and the advancing of evidence-based public health policies.

In response to the report, legislation has been introduced in Olympia to restrict the sale of flavored tobacco products, identified as HB 1203 and SB 5183. Nyssen expressed support for this legislation, stating, “This legislation is a step in the right direction. Flavors have a long history of enticing individuals to start using tobacco. Removing these products from store shelves will undoubtedly contribute to safeguarding our youth's health.”

The report's findings underscore the critical need for Washington's leadership to act decisively in order to stem the tide of tobacco use and protect its residents from preventable health crises. As discussions continue within the state legislature, the American Lung Association remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing tobacco control measures aimed at saving lives.

