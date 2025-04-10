Community Seminar on Child Safety Set for April 24

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and a special event is planned in Selah later this month. Officials from the Children's Advocacy Center of Yakima County are holding a free community education event set for Thursday, April 24 in Selah.

BE READY FOR A LOT OF SENSITIVE TOPICS

Child Forensic Interviewer Chelsea Gamache with the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says the event will be held at the Selah Civic Center from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Obviously with the subject matter if you attend you can expect to hear about some 'sensitive subjects.' If you attend some of the things you'll learn?

Gamache says it's an event full of useful information like how to identify grooming behaviors, tips on how to talk to your children about body & internet safety and a chance for you to ask questions and have conversations with Child Abuse experts.

THE PROBLEM EXISTS SO HOW CAN YOU HELP?



Why is it important to learn about child abuse? Gamache says because it's such a constant problem in Yakima that everyone needs to be aware and be ready to take action. The problem is that many kids who are abused never say a word and refuse to speak up. They hope others in the community or school will recognize a sign or that something isn't right and help them.

UNFORTUNATELY THERE'S NO LIST OF SIGNS

As you will learn at the event there are simply no simple list of symptoms or signs of child abuse or child neglect but you'll learn about how you can help if a child is truly in a vulnerable situation.