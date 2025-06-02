How cool is this?!

Ever wonder if you had relatives who were soldiers in the Civil War? The National Park Service Civil War Soldiers and Sailors System can help.

MANY PEOPLE THINK THEY MAY HAVE RELATIVES WHO FOUGHT IN THE WAR

It allows you to look for every soldier who participated, from either the Union or the Confederacy. The information about the soldiers comes from indexed records linked to other documents about Union and Confederate Civil War soldiers, maintained by the National Archives and Records Administration.

LOTS OF INFORMATION ON THE DATABASE



There's plenty of information including unit histories, descriptions of battles, pow and sailors records as well as burial records.

Appomattox Marks 150th Anniversary Of Surrender Of Lee's Army In Civil War Getty Images loading...

A LOT OF WORK THAT GOES BACK ALL THE WAR TO THE WAR

The website is the result of a work by the National Park Service and several other public and private partners with the goal of providing "an interpretive tool on the Civil War for the National Park Service Civil War Battlefield Parks and other Civil War-related Park units." The site was also created to increase America's understanding of the Civil War. The site was completed in 2001 after compiling 6.3 million soldier records. A special ceremony was held at Ford's Theatre, Washington, DC to commemorate the significant milestone.

MUSTER ROLLS WERE

So where did all this information come from? The soldiers themselves. During the war about every two weeks the names of soldiers were written on muster rolls. Today the names are made available so Americans can learn if they had any relatives involved in the Civil War. Find out if you had relatives in the war.

Look at These 21 Cool Perks for Washington State Veterans These discounts are provided as a benefit for military service folks by the following businesses in collaboration with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. VA News has many other helpful resources , too. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

READ MORE; WHAT CAN WE BURN UNDER THE NEW BURN BAN?