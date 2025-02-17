Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy Donald Clayton and his K9 partner, Anita, are working to remove illegal drugs from the streets of Yakima County. The team patrols the area, with K9 Anita using her keen sense of smell to detect the odors of narcotics.

K9 ANITA WILL SOON BE EVEN MORE VALUABLE

Deputy Clayton and K9 Anita have been instrumental in numerous drug seizures throughout the county. In a special step to address the growing fentanyl crisis, K9 Anita is preparing to certify in fentanyl detection. This specialized training will further enhance her ability to identify and locate the highly dangerous and potent opioid that's killed thousands of people in WA state and in Yakima.

K-9 Yakima County Sheriff's Office Anita the K-9, Yakima County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

THE DEPARTMENT GETS A LOT OF HELP FROM THE COMMUNITY

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office officials say the support provided by local organizations is invaluable. They offer a special thank you to the dedicated volunteers at K9 Foundation Yakima Valley for their commitment to supporting the mission of the YCSO K9 unit. Sheriff's officials say their assistance is "invaluable in ensuring the unit has the resources necessary to protect our community."

attachment-clayton2 Yakima County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page loading...

K9 OFFICERS ARE BUSY IN THE YAKIMA VALLEY

They say the K9 unit is a vital asset in the fight against drug trafficking. Currently there are 5 K9 Officers, 2 in the Yakima County Sheriff's Office and 2 in the Yakima Police Department and one cadaver dog in the Yakima County Coroners Office all serving the Yakima Valley.

YOU CAN HELP THE PROGRAM AS WELL

The K9 foundation supports those K9's but they say because of the size of the county and the calls for service they continue to answer the departments need more K9's. Director Fern each working K9 costs thousands of dollars. That's where you can help. You can donate on the k9foundation Facebook page and 100% of the donations go directly to the foundation. You can find the foundation on Facebook or at K9foundationyv.org.

