The next time you take a bath or shower how about doing it in the dark? It's called Dark Showering doctors say it could help you sleep better.

IF YOU'VE EVER SAT IN THE DARKNESS YOU KNOW IT CAN SLOW YOUR BRAIN

According to a report on FOX News it's a new trend sweeping America and it's a popular trend on social media. Dark showering is just that, taking a bath or shower at night or with the lights low which influences are brain and gets it ready to sleep.

ALL THAT LIGHT ESPECIALLY BLUE LIGHT IS KEEPING YOU ACTIVE

According to research by Amen Clinics in California bright lights and blue light from your phone or computer tell your body it's time to wake up. However it's different when the lights go out because the darkness slows down the brain and according to the research it starts the body's natural fall into rest.

SO TURN THE LIGHTS DOWN AND FILL THE TUB OR TURN ON THE SHOWER

So if you want to slow down your brain and ready it for sleep what could be better than a relaxing bath or shower in low sensory light. Officials at Amen say if you're willing to try Dark Showering ease into by simply dimming light for an hour before you go to bed while using an red or amber light instead of the usual bright white lights.

PUSH THE PHONE AWAY AND RELAX

In the shower or bath they recommend turning off the phone or computer and think about using lavender oil some soft music and soft towels for 15 to 20 minutes.

The idea is to create calm all around you that sends signals to your brain that says it's time for rest.