The Yakima County Auditor’s Office is actively counting ballots after receiving nearly 80,000 from the recent general election. Auditor Charles Ross confirms a majority of ballots are now in the office, with counting efforts set to continue through Saturday and Veterans Day.

NEWHOUSE CONTINUES TO EXTEND HIS LEAD



He anticipates that the process will extend into next week due to the complexity of the two-page ballots, which has slowed progress. As of now, there have been no significant changes in the race results, although some leads have expanded. Incumbent Republican Dan Newhouse maintains a lead of 1,010 votes in Yakima County and is ahead by 6,957 votes district-wide against his opponent, Jerrod Sessler.

LEADS MAINTAINED OR EXTENDED IN OTHER RACES AS WELL

In the 15th District races, Republicans Chris Corey and Jeremy Dufault are leading with over 70% of the votes. The newly drawn 14th Legislative District shows Republican Senator King (1,898) and Representatives Deb Manjarrez (1,299) and Gloria Mendoza (2,369) ahead of their Democratic challengers. Incumbent Republican County Commissioners LaDon Linde and Kyle Curtis continue to strengthen their notable leads.

SOME PROBLEMS WITH SOME BALLOTS

Ross noted that approximately 400 ballots are flagged due to signature issues, a number that changes as signatures are reviewed and voters submit cure forms. All voters with flagged ballots receive a signature cure form by mail, along with a prepaid return envelope. Election staff may also reach out by phone if they have the voter's contact information.

YOU CAN FIX YOUR BALLOT OVER THE PHONE



Voters do not need to visit the Auditor's office to resolve signature issues; they can call 574-1340 for assistance. It is important to address these issues by 4 PM on Monday, November 25th. The Canvassing Board holds the authority to reject ballots, a decision that will be made during their certification meeting at noon on Tuesday, November 26th.

