It's either higher taxes for residents living in Yakima, cuts in services, or a little of both. That's the plan by the Yakima City Council to find money to fill a $9 million dollar budget hole in 2026.

CUTTING THE CITY GANG UNIT

The plan could lead to cutting vital services like the Yakima Police Department Gang Unit. If the unit is cut, Yakima Police Chief Shawn Boyle says he's concerned about an increase in local gang activity.

Last week the council decided to postpone a property levy proposal until city leaders can come up with and agree upon a list or cuts. Some of the things on the suggested list of cuts include the Harmen Senior Center, Fire Station 92, city Animal Control and the Yakima Police Department Gang Unit.

Get our free mobile app

THE IMPACT COULD BE GREAT

Chief Boyle says the unit is vital to keeping informed on gang activity that can prevent gang violence. But if the unit is cut, Yakima Police expect more shootings associated with the area's two main gangs, The Sureños or The Norteños.

But those two gangs are not the only gangs keeping police busy in Yakima. Other gangs are active as well such as East Side Longos, West Side Pomona, Florencia 13, and Viva Los Locos, which also operate in Toppenish and Sunnyside.

attachment-GANGUNIT2 KIT News loading...

THE PLAN ON HOLD?

During a recent city meeting the council directed staff to bring back to council a resolution which would put onto the November 4 ballot an increase in the City’s regular property tax levy by 50 cents per $1,000.00 of assessed value, which would raise $6 million dollars to help in the city deficit problem. However, that plan is now on hold.

attachment-GANGUNIT3 KIT News loading...

THE SAME PLACE?

Deputy Yakima Mayor Matt Brown says projections show with the proposed property tax increase or with $9 million in cuts the city would still be in the "same place financially come 2027/2028" meaning the city will still be in the negative even if the city decides on a levy/cut package.