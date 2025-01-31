Will you support the ballot measure in April to fund a new radio system for local law enforcement? Many are considering it but some are having second thoughts says Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney. The measure seeks voter approval for a 0.2% sales tax increase to fund a new radio system for local law enforcement including firefighters. The specific measure is set to appear on the ballot on April 22.

MCKINNEY IS GETTING LOTS OF QUESTIONS

McKinney says some people are saying they won't support the sales tax increase because the Yakima County Sheriff's Office isn't involved in helping the federal government with immigration enforcement. McKinney and other county officials say local law enforcement is barred from getting involved simply because Washington is a sanctuary state. She says it's not a decision made by county officials or local law enforcement but rather state officials.

SOME ARE WONDERING IF CELL PHONES OR WALKIE TALKIES WOULD BE BETTER

McKinney says some county residents are questioning the $35 million cost saying it's too high while asking her why can't law enforcement use cell phones or even walkie talkies instead of funding a new system.

McKinney says local law enforcement need a realiable system and can't rely on spotty cell phone coverage that happens in many parts of the county or weak signals of walkie talkies. As for the concern for rising costs during the 7-year term of the proposed tax McKinney says they'll lock in costs when contracts are signed if voters approve the tax increase.

IT'S A SYSTEM THAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN IN PLACE LONG AGO

It's a system that McKinney says is long overdue. Currently, Yakima's various agencies operate on separate radio systems, creating significant communication challenges in critical situations. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell notes that the new system will allow all first responders to work more effectively together, particularly during emergencies.

The Yakima County Commissioners’ support follows a comprehensive study funded in 2022, which highlighted the need for improved communication among emergency services. Sheriff Udell insists that implementing this modern radio system will enhance response times and potentially save lives, especially in high-stakes scenarios such as active shooter incidents in the Yakima Valley.

