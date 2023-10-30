Criminals Beware; Yakima FLOCK Cameras Are Watching You

Flock cameras are in use up and down the Yakima valley. The cameras record license plates and check for stolen or wanted vehicles. The cameras are a tool used by Yakima Police. In fact the cameras have been used in 688 cases since the first 22 cameras were put into operation in the city in 2022.

MORE CAMERAS HAVE BEEN ADDED SINCE LAST YEAR

9 additional cameras have been added since then making a total of 31 FLOCK cameras located in unannounced locations around the city of Yakima. But police have access to 70 flock networks or 1,300 cameras around the country. 21 networks in the state of Washington giving police access to 236 cameras that can be used in criminal or other cases.

CAMERA NETWORKS ARE AVAILABLE ALL AROUND THE STATE

The cameras in other states help police build cases, develop leads and make arrests.

Specifically Yakima Police say the cameras are responsible for a 36% reduction in stolen vehicles when compared to the last three years in the city.

THE CAMERAS HAVE HELPED MAKE ARRESTS IN HUNDREDS OF CASES

Specifically FLOCK cameras in Yakima have been used in 392 stolen recovered vehicle cases, 78 hit and run collision case, 56 cases of assault, 52 cases of eluding. The cameras have also been used to find and arrest suspects in 24 robbery, 17 fraud and 11 homicide cases.

Police Capt. Jay Seely praises the cameras that he says have been a game changer for police and sheriff's deputies up and down the Yakima valley and for cases around the nation.

