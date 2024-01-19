Criminal Street Gangs You May See in The State of Oregon

Criminal Street Gangs You May See in The State of Oregon

Getty Images

2024 was a busy year for gang activity in many parts of Oregon. But police specifically in the cities of Medford, Eugene, Salem, Klamath Falls, Woodburn and Portland say they're always busy every year with gang crime.

TWO MAJOR STREET GANGS CALL THE STATE OF OREGON HOME

If you live or visit Oregon any of those cities it's likely you'll hear or maybe even walk in areas where the gangs operate. Like Washington State two main gangs operate in the state of Oregon and they are members of the Nortenos and Surenos. Yakima Police say the violent criminal gangs are busy throughout the Pacific Northwest in a number of different areas like selling drugs and maintaining the areas they live and control.

(Photo by Giles Clarke/Getty Images.)
loading...

CRIPS AND BLOODS ALSO OPERATE IN THE STATE OF OREGON

Along with Nortenos and Surenos, Crips and Bloods also operate in the state of Oregon and many are arrested on criminal charges every year.
With an open US border authorities throughout the Pacific Northwest say they've seen an increase in criminal gang members and an increase in the number of arrests for fentanyl and other major drugs.

SOME GROUPS ARE UNNAMED BUT STILL ACT AND OPERATE LIKE GANGS IN OREGON

Authorities say while established gangs operate in Oregon a bunch of unnamed groups battle each other in Oregon's largest city, Portland.
Portland Police say groups establish themselves and battle with other downtown groups but few belong to actual local gangs. The groups however operate nearly identical to gangs committing violent crimes and selling illegal drugs.

Getty Images
loading...

GANGS THAT OPERATE IN OREGON HAVE LOTS OF TIES ALONG WITH WEST COAST AND ALL CONTROL TERRITORY

While the established gangs in Oregon operate in different ways, they all have one thing in common: they control a large portion of the state. They all have their own territories, their own members, and their own distinct styles.
Police however are hoping their days are numbered.
Oregon authorities have been keeping tabs on them for years and are doing all they can to keep Oregon residents safe from gang activity.

Getty Images
loading...

 

GANGS THAT OPERATE IN YAKIMA? HERE'S THE LINK TO OUR STORY

https://newstalkkit.com/gang-crime-grows-every-year-in-yakima/

loading...

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

Filed Under: salem, gang, Fentanyl, portland, drugs, eugene, visit oregon, crimes, Klamath Falls, medford, Bloods, Crips, nortenos, surenos
Categories: Oregon News, Breaking News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA