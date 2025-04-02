Yakima Police say a head-on crash on Washington Avenue Tuesday was allegedly caused by a driver under the influence of drugs.

OFFICERS FOUND THE SUSPECT DRIVER TRAPPED IN HIS TRUCK

The crash was reported at about 8:24 am Tuesday in the 2800 block of West Washington Avenue. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says when Officers arrived at the scene one of the drivers was trapped inside a GMC Sonoma Pickup and unresponsive.

THE 39-YEAR-OLD MAN IS BEING TREATED IN SEATTLE

Yakima Firefighters were able to quickly remove the 39-year-old man from Yakima and start life saving measures. He was rushed to Multi-Care Memorial Hospital then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment. Police didn't give details about the extent of his injuries other than to say they were life-threatening.

THE 39-YEAR-OLD DRIVER IS SUSPECTED OF BEING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



Officers say an investigation shows the 39-year-old man driving the GMC west on Washington Avenue crossed the center line and collided with an Eastbound vehicle driven by a 60-year-old man from Yakima. He was treated at the Yakima hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The press release says "drug impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the collision."

CAN YOU HELP? DO YOU HAVE VIDEO OF THE CRASH?

This collision is being investigated by the Yakima Police Traffic Unit.

If anyone has information or video relevant to the collision, please contact Officer Darius Williams at 509-306-3814 or Darius.williams@yakimawa.gov.