Crackdown on Biker Gangs Intensifies in Pacific Northwest

If you live in the Pacific Northwest it's highly likely you've seen motorcycle biker clubs. They've had a presence on the roads of Washington State, Oregon, and California for decades.

STATE AND FEDERAL AUTHORITIES ARE MAKING MOVES

Recently, however, law enforcement agencies in these states have stepped up efforts to crack down on these groups and prevent them from engaging in a variety of illegal activities including illegal drugs and other criminal activities. In Washington State, the Hells Angels have been a powerful force for years. However, in recent months, the group has been targeted by law enforcement officials who are determined to put a stop to their criminal activities. This includes drug trafficking, murder, and intimidation of rival gangs.

TWO MAIN BIKER CLUBS DOMINATE THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST

While the Hells Angels operate in the Pacific Northwest so does another biker gang. The Bandidos have been in a long-running feud with other rival gangs like the Hells Angels for years. However many Bandidos members also operate in Eastern and Central Washington State. While Hells Angels and Bandidos are the dominating gangs in Washington and Oregon many other gangs operate in California where the Police say there are are several biker gangs operating in the state, including the Mongols, Vagos, and Outlaws. Authorities say the Bandidos are one of the world's largest outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Hells Angels Getty Images loading...

ARE BIKER CLUBS WORKING WITH CRIMINAL GANGS?

There's no evidence Mexican cartels are working with biker clubs or gangs in the PNW. But police say both the groups have been involved in a range of criminal activities, including drug trafficking, extortion, and racketeering.

A CRACKDOWN ON BIKER CLUBS CONTINUES IN WA STATE

In 2023 the FBI launched a nationwide crackdown on the gangs, resulting in the arrests of dozens of members and associates and the effort continues today. Overall, the presence of biker gangs in the three states remains a major concern for law enforcement officials. However, with increased resources and a commitment to taking down the groups, authorities are hopeful that they can put an end to their criminal activities and make communities safer for everyone. But given the fact that the groups have operated for decades in the three states it's likely the groups will grow larger every year and may someday join forces with criminal street gangs.

