In light of the upcoming pause in operations at the Cottage in the Meadow facility, officials at Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital reassured the community this week of their unwavering commitment to providing “high-quality hospice services in the Yakima Valley.” Plans are in place to reopen the facility in late 2025 with an evolved care model.

THE HOSPITAL IS EXPANDING HOSPICE CARE SERVICES

In a statement released to the media, hospital representatives emphasized the crucial role of end-of-life care, which they described as offering “valuable” support to both patients and their families. To address the evolving needs of the community, the hospital is expanding its hospice services and extending its home health offerings. As part of this expansion, five additional clinicians will be brought on board, enabling the hospital to serve “40 percent more patients in the area.” This increased capacity will facilitate care for patients in their homes, in care facilities, or within the hospital itself.

attachment-cottage2 KIT News loading...

MORE SHORT TERM REHAB SERVICES WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE FUTURE

“The decision to pause services at Cottage in the Meadow was made strategically to ensure that this facility remains a valuable community asset, continues to offer hospice services, and operates sustainably,” according to a hospital statement. The goal for the revamped Cottage in the Meadow includes specialization in short-term rehabilitation services, while continuing to reserve beds for inpatient hospice care.

GIVING FAMILIES FULL SUPPORT

The move signifies the hospital's dedication to ensure patients in need of rehabilitative services can receive comprehensive care tailored to their needs, making Cottage in the Meadow a pivotal location for both recovery and hospice. As the Yakima Valley prepares for these changes, Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital's commitment underscores its focus on compassionate care, creating an environment where patients and families can navigate their medical journeys with the necessary support.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies