Authorities in Yakima County are warning residents about a surge in overdose incidents linked to a new and highly potent drug on the streets, although they say overdose fatalities have not increased significantly in the valley.

DO YOU CARRY NARCAN?

Yakima County Coroner Marshal Slight says while overdoses are rising, the number of fatalities remains relatively stable thanks to widespread use of Narcan, an opioid-reversing medication that has saved many lives. Slight says the drug raising concern is called carfentanil, an opioid that authorities describe as being 100 times stronger than fentanyl and 10,000 times more powerful than morphine. Slight says the drug has contributed to a rise in overdose incidents across the region not just in Yakima. Slight and others say while the drug sounds dangerous many addicts view the drug as a stronger opioid that's attractive.

DESPITE THE USE OF NARCAN MANY HAVE DIED IN THE YAKIMA VALLEY SO FAR THIS YEAR

So far in 2024, Yakima County has recorded 50 overdose deaths, a slight increase from 45 at the beginning of the month of May. Despite the alarming numbers, officials remain cautiously optimistic, crediting the widespread use of Narcan for preventing a greater rise in fatalities. "We are seeing an increase in overdoses, but thanks to Narcan, we are not seeing an increase in deaths," says Marshal Slight. Local health officials continue to warn everyone about the dangers of carfentanil and other potent opioids, urging caution. They also urge everyone to carry Narcan to help save a life.

