Waiting for a package at your home? Package theft is a big problem in Yakima and throughout the state during the summer months. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says every year package theft from area homes is one of the biggest problems because it happens so fast and many people aren't sure what to do if they see the crime.

Seely says if you see something suspicious in your neighborhood call police. He says if you have a package stolen from your home file a report with the Yakima Police Department and if possible see if you or your neighbors have a security video of the theft to help police identify the suspect.

Instead of having a package delivered to your home or business address, you can select a Pickup Location. You can choose to deliver eligible packages to Pickup Locations such as Amazon Lockers, Amazon Counter, or UPS AccessPoint Locations.

If your order qualifies, eligible Pickup Locations display during Checkout based on location and the availability. Hours of operations vary depending on Pickup Locations.

When selecting a Pickup Location, review their available hours to confirm they fit within your schedule. Pickup Locations that are closed temporarily do not appear in the list of options. To review hours of operation after an order has been placed, go to Your Orders and select View order details. For information about the items that are eligible to ship to a Pickup Location, go to Pickup Location Eligibility.