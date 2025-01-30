Collision at S 16th Ave & W Washington Ave Ends in Tragedy

A tragic crash late Wednesday night has resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Seattle resident identified as Thomas Pierre. The collision happened at about 11:54 pm at the intersection of South 16th Avenue and West Washington Avenue.

POLICE SAY THEY KNOW THE CAUSE OF THE CRASH

According to a press release from the Yakima Police Department when Officers arrived they found two vehicles severely damaged: a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2014 Jeep Wrangler. According to the preliminary investigation, the Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on 16th Avenue when it failed to stop at the intersection, striking the rear of the stationary Jeep Wrangler, which was also headed southbound.

KIT NEWS

IT WAS A SIGNIFICANT CRASH IN WHICH ONE PERSON DIED AT THE SCENE

Police say the impact was so substantial that it forced both vehicles significantly beyond the intersection. Medical personnel declared the driver, of the Wrangler dead at the scene. The Wrangler’s passenger, a 30-year-old female also from the Seattle area, was transported to Multi-Care Yakima Memorial Hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

ONE DRIVER WAS ARRESTED FOR DUI

Police say the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 29-year-old man from Toppenish, showed signs of alcohol impairment at the scene. Following medical treatment, he was booked into the Yakima County Jail on charges of Vehicular Homicide and driving on a suspended license. Authorities also believe that speed played a role in the collision.

The Yakima Police Department’s Traffic Unit is conducting the ongoing investigation. They are urging anyone with additional information regarding the incident to contact them at (509) 306-3814.

